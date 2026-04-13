Faheem Ashraf reaches major PSL milestone during Kingsmen clash

Islamabad United pacer Faheem Ashraf pictured while bowling during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen here at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2026. - PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United pacer Faheem Ashraf achieved a significant milestone during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 fixture against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Faheem claimed two wickets in the match to reach 100 wickets in PSL history, becoming only the fifth bowler to achieve the landmark.

The right-arm pacer reached the feat in his 89th PSL appearance, joining an elite list comprising Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan.

Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali currently leads the all-time wicket charts with 134 wickets in 96 matches, while Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Afridi follows closely with 132 wickets in 89 games.

Former Peshawar Zalmi pacer Wahab Riaz occupies third place with 113 wickets in 88 matches, while Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan is fourth with 112 wickets in 98 appearances and remains the only spinner among the top five.

Highest wicket-takers in Pakistan Super League career:

Hasan Ali (Karachi Kings) – 134 wickets

Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) – 132 wickets

Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi) – 113 wickets

Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) – 112 wickets

Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United) – 100 wickets

However, Faheem’s effort went in vain as Islamabad United’s winning streak came to an end following defeat to Kingsmen.

Opting to field first, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne’s decision proved effective as his bowlers restricted United to a modest 153/9 in 20 overs, despite fighting contributions from New Zealand duo Devon Conway and Mark Chapman.

Conway top-scored with a fluent 45 off 31 balls, striking seven fours, while Chapman added 42 from 30 deliveries. Sameer Minhas (22) and Mohammad Faiq (18) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Debutant Asif Mehmood starred with the ball, claiming four wickets, while Mohammad Ali picked up two. Glenn Maxwell also contributed with one scalp.

In reply, Kingsmen chased down the 154-run target comfortably, reaching it with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare, thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Labuschagne.

The skipper anchored the innings with 61 not out off 53 balls, including six boundaries. He was well supported by Maaz Sadaqat (30) and Saim Ayub (35), before sharing a decisive unbeaten stand with Glenn Maxwell, who smashed 21 off just nine deliveries.

For Islamabad United, stand-in captain Chris Green and Faheem Ashraf took two wickets apiece.