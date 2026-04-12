PSL 11 points table after Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Islamabad United

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne (left) celebrates scoring his half-century with teammate Glenn Maxwell during their PSL 11 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen registered a resounding six-wicket victory over three-time champions Islamabad United in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne's decision to field first paid dividends as his team's bowling unit restricted the United to a below-par 153/9 in 20 overs despite valiant knocks by the New Zealand duo of Devon Conway and Mark Chapman.

Conway top-scored with a brisk 45 off 31 deliveries with the help of seven fours, while Chapman made a 30-ball 42.

Besides them, only Sameer Minhas (22) and Mohammad Faiq (18) could amass double figures against the Kingsmen's bowling attack, led by debutant Asif Mehmood, who registered a four-wicket haul.

Mehmood was supported by fellow pacer Mohammad Ali, who bagged two wickets, while Glenn Maxwell chipped in with one.

In turn, the Kingsmen comfortably chased down the 154-run target for the loss of four wickets and 11 balls to spare, courtesy of Labuschagne's unbeaten half-century.

The skipper oversaw the Kingsmen's pursuit throughout and returned after top-scoring with 61 not out off 53 deliveries with the help of six fours.

He was supported by fellow top-order batters Maaz Sadaqat and Saim Ayub, who made brisk 30 and 35, respectively, before sharing a match-winning partnership with compatriot Glenn Maxwell, who scored an unbeaten 21 off just nine deliveries.

For the United, stand-in captain Chris Green and Faheem Ashraf could bag two wickets each.

The six-wicket victory marked Kingsmen's second consecutive and lifted them past defending champions Lahore Qalandars to sixth spot in the PSL 11 standings as it improved their net run rate.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi 5 4 0 1 9 3.103 Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 0.941 Islamabad United 6 3 2 1 7 1.363 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 0 6 -1.395 Quetta Gladiators 5 2 3 0 4 0.456 Hyderabad Kingsmen 6 2 4 0 4 -0.808 Lahore Qalandars 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863 RawalPindiz 5 0 5 0 0 -1.864

Islamabad United, on the other hand, remained third despite the defeat with seven points after six matches. 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi hold the top spot with nine points, followed by Multan Sultans with eight.

Karachi Kings are fourth in the standings with six points in five games, followed by the previous edition's runners-up, Quetta Gladiators, with four in as many games.

Meanwhile, another debutants RawalPindiz remained at the rock bottom as they are yet to register a victory after five matches.