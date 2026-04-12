PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

Islamabad United captain Chris Green (second from left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne (second from right) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

KARACHI: Debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and opted to field first against three-time champions Islamabad United in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood and Mohammad Ali.

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green (c), Richard Gleeson, Mehran Mumtaz and Salman Irshad.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks the first-ever meeting between the United and Kingsmen as the latter are making their maiden appearance in the PSL.

Form Guide

United and Kingsmen enter the fixture with contrasting momentum as the three-time champions have just one defeat in their last five matches, while the new entrants have only one victory in as many games.

The 2024 champions got off to a dismal start in their PSL 11 campaign, suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans. Their subsequent match against Peshawar Zalmi was abandoned due to rain in Lahore.

United then forced a resounding turnaround and won their next three matches convincingly against Quetta Gladiators, RawalPindiz and defending champions Lahore Qalandars, which put them third in the standings with seven points.

Kingsmen, on the other hand, lost each of their opening four matches against Gladiators, Qalandars, Sultans and Zalmi, respectively, until eventually clinching the much-craved victory on Saturday by defeating 2020 champions Karachi Kings.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, NR, L (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, L, L, L, L