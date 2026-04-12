Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 11, HK vs IU Match 21

Kingsmen recently thrash Karachi Kings to register first PSL 11 win convincingly

By Web Desk
April 12, 2026
The collage of photos features Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne (left) and Islamabad United's Shadab Khan. — PSL

KARACHI: The 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between Hyderabad Kingsmen and former champions Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the first time both sides meet in PSL history.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood and Mohammad Ali.

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green (c), Richard Gleeson, Mehran Mumtaz and Salman Irshad.

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