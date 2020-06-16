Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani (R). Photo: APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave the Men in Green approval to travel for their upcoming series in England, according to a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The clearance was given when PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani made a visit to the premier in Islamabad to discuss cricket matters.

"The PM told Mani that the team should go to England for the Test and T20 series as people want to see cricket and other sports activities to resume despite the coronavirus pandemic," a PCB source said.

The source added that the PM placed emphasis on observing appropriate protocols to ensure health and safety of its players and officials.

The 29 players and 14 officials will quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival to England and will have another three to four weeks in a bio-secure environment to train in isolation.



Meanwhile, the source added that Imran specified to the chairman not to terminate any employee amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Imran made it clear to Mani not to end the services of anyone until the pandemic is going on due to the dire economic forecast and problems facing the people."

The Men in Green are scheduled to reach England by the end of this month to play a three Test and three T20 series in August and September.





PM Imran Khan gives approval to Ehsan Mani for upcoming England series