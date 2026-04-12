PSL 11: BCB extends NOCs for Zalmi-bound pacers Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam

An undated picture of Bangladesh pacers Shoriful Islam (left) and Nahid Rana. — X/Peshawar Zalmi

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has extended the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for two cricketers currently participating in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam have been granted a one-day extension to their NOCs, allowing them to remain in Pakistan for an additional match.

The decision follows requests from both the PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Initially, the BCB had issued NOCs to both players until April 12. However, they will now be permitted to stay in Pakistan until Peshawar Zalmi’s match on April 13.

Nahid and Shoriful are expected to join the national ODI squad on April 14. The squad is currently busy preparing for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Bangladesh’s new selection panel, led by Habibul Bashar, recently announced an unchanged 15-man squad for the first two ODIs against New Zealand, retaining the same group that secured a 2-1 home series win over Pakistan last month.

The opening two matches will be played in Dhaka on April 17 and 20, while the third ODI is scheduled for April 23 in Chattogram.

As previously confirmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to captain the side.

Despite the team coming off a series win, questions persist over the form of Saif Hassan and Afif Hossain. Across three innings against Pakistan, they averaged 17.33 and 19.00 respectively.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series against New Zealand:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.