Denver Nuggets rest key stars as playoff seeding hangs in balance

An undated picture of Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. — Reuters

The Denver Nuggets have once again opted to rest the bulk of their regular rotation ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, prioritising fitness as the postseason approaches.

One notable exception is three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who has been listed as questionable. Jokic requires a minimum of 15 minutes on court to remain eligible for postseason honours, adding intrigue to his potential involvement.

Denver’s decision could have significant implications for the Western Conference standings. Currently third at 53–28, the Nuggets risk slipping behind the Los Angeles Lakers, who sit fourth at 52–29.

With the Nuggets losing and the Lakers winning Utah, the sides would be swapped position with the Los Angeles having the tiebreak advantage.

Some of the notable participants will be absent on Sunday, as Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun will be missing the match.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is out as well, and Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones are still on the sidelines due to hamstring injuries.

Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell have all been declared as questionable to the opposing team. Wembanyama has already earned the right to postseason awards, however.

The Spurs are secured at the No. 2 spot, but have the chance to alter the playoff fate of Denver. In case the Nuggets remain in third place, they will have to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

Their demotion to the fourth would have them playing the Houston Rockets.