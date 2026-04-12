SLC grants NOC to KKR-bound Matheesha Pathirana for IPL 2026

Matheesha Pathirana of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook during the second ODI match against England at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Kandy. — AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have received a timely boost as Matheesha Pathirana has cleared the mandatory Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) fitness test and been granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) to travel to India for IPL 2026.

The Sri Lankan pacer has recovered sufficiently from his calf injury sustained during the T20 World Cup earlier this year and is now set to link up with his franchise.

Pathirana is expected to travel to India shortly and could join the KKR squad on April 17, the day of their match against Gujarat Titans.

However, he is likely to become available for selection only from April 19, when KKR face Rajasthan Royals at home, subject to clearance from the franchise’s medical team.

The development comes as a major boost for KKR, who currently sit at the bottom of the IPL points table after three defeats and one washed-out game in their first four matches.

Their nearest opponents, Chennai Super Kings—Pathirana’s former franchise—have already overtaken them in the standings.

KKR’s campaign has been severely affected by bowling concerns, with injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, the pre-tournament departure of Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI instructions, and a dip in form from spin spearhead Varun Chakravarthy.

The side failed to defend 220 against Mumbai Indians, suffered a 65-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, and most recently lost to Lucknow Super Giants after failing to close out the game in the death overs.

Pathirana, signed for INR 18 crore at the IPL auction, was always expected to miss the early phase of the tournament. Initial reports on March 20 suggested a mid-April return, pending fitness clearance and NOC approval.

He did not attend the April 6 fitness assessment, further delaying his clearance.

His situation contrasts with that of Wanindu Hasaranga, who also suffered an injury at the T20 World Cup and has since been ruled out of IPL 2026 entirely, as confirmed earlier this week.