Stars retain Women's T20 crown after dominant win over Invincibles

Stars women’s team celebrate after winning the final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2025–26, defeating Invincibles at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on April 12, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: An all-round masterclass from captain Tuba Hassan inspired Stars to a commanding 52-run victory over Invincibles in the final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2025-26 on Sunday at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

With the win, Stars successfully defended their title and lifted the trophy, along with prize money of PKR 1.5 million.

Tuba, who contributed 192 runs and claimed 10 wickets across the tournament, was named joint Player of the Tournament alongside Conquerors’ Fatima Sana, who amassed 271 runs and took eight wickets.

Batting first, Stars posted 156 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Tuba played a crucial counter-attacking innings from number six, scoring a brisk 50 off 31 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes.

It was her second half-century of the competition, arriving at a critical juncture when Stars were struggling at 96 for 7.

Sidra Amin also made a valuable contribution with 30 off 23 balls, striking one four and two sixes, helping lift the total to a competitive score.

For Invincibles, Amber Kainat and Momina Riasat picked up two wickets apiece, keeping the batting side in check during key phases of the innings.

In response, Invincibles were bundled out for 104 in 16.1 overs despite a rapid 27 off 13 balls from captain Muneeba Ali.

The left-handed batter, who finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, was named Best Batter after accumulating 344 runs in nine matches, including four half-centuries, at a strike rate of 142.74.

Stars’ bowling attack proved decisive, with Ayesha Bilal and Tuba Hassan both taking three wickets each, while Omaima Sohail chipped in with two wickets to seal a dominant all-round performance.