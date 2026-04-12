WATCH: Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury's 'Battle of Britain' plea

Tyson Fury (left) calls out Anthony Joshua (white shirt) to fight him next after he wins his Heavyweight Contest against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2026 in London, England. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua has brushed off Tyson Fury’s post-fight challenge, refusing to be drawn into an impromptu ring confrontation and instead insisting that any future bout must go through proper negotiations.

Fury had just secured a comfortable unanimous points victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, dominating the contest across all 12 rounds with scorecards of 120–108, 120–108 and 119–109.

With Joshua watching from ringside, a triumphant Fury seized the moment to call out his long-time rival, urging him to step into the ring and finally deliver the all-British showdown that fans have been demanding for years.

“Next, I want to give you the fight you’ve all been waiting for,” Fury declared. “I want you, AJ. Anthony Joshua. Let’s give the fight fans what they want – a Battle of Britain. Say yes or no, right now.”

But Joshua refused to take the bait. Remaining firmly in his seat as sections of the crowd jeered, the former champion later delivered a cool and defiant response, dismissing Fury’s challenge as little more than a bid for attention.

“Tyson, you’re a clout chaser,” Joshua said. “I’ve never had a problem getting in the ring with you. I punched you out when we were kids, and after seeing you in the ring tonight, I’d punch you up again.”

“With all due respect, tonight is your night, and I will sit across the ring from you in due time. You aren’t going to tell me what to do. I’ve been chasing you for the last ten years. When you’re ready, you come and see me and tell me your terms and conditions. I’m the boss. You work for me. I’m the landlord – remember that. You work for me,” he added.

While Joshua did not rule out facing Fury altogether, he made it clear that he would not be pressured into a spontaneous ringside agreement.

“There are processes you go through,” Joshua explained. “I have been at this table with him many times. In my heart, I would fight Fury tomorrow, especially after watching that performance. There is no problem fighting him.

“I am not here to get clout. I am here to fight. The contract will be sent over, we will go through the nitty-gritty, and you will probably see us in the ring next, more than likely. But I am not here to jump in the ring, shouting in someone’s face. If you look at my track record, I have never done that.”

The 34-year-old also revealed that personal matters remain his priority, disclosing that he is still dealing with the aftermath of a “serious incident” four months ago.

“I need to properly assess what is going on with my return to the ring,” he said. “I am not ducking anyone; there are just things in my life I need to attend to. My brothers, their parents, the brotherhood of taking care of business – that is the priority right now.”