Paulo Costa stuns Azamat Murzakanov with head kick finish in UFC 327

An undated picture of Brazilian mixed martial artist Paulo Costa. — Instagram/ borrachinhamma

MIAMI: Brazilian mixed martial artist Paulo Costa marked a successful start to his light heavyweight career with a third-round TKO victory over previously undefeated Azamat Murzakanov in UFC 327 here at the Kaseya Center on Saturday.

The Brazilian delivered arguably the finest performance of his UFC tenure, controlling much of the contest with sharp body kicks, accurate jab work and smart movement on the outside.

He troubled Murzakanov early, scoring a knockdown in the opening round and opening a cut with elbows before taking control again on the feet.

The second round saw Murzakanov respond with pressure and body work, briefly rocking Costa, but the Brazilian remained composed and continued to land damaging strikes to both head and body.

In a competitive third round, Costa broke through decisively when his kicks began to wear down his opponent's defence, smashing the arms before unleashing a fight-ending head kick that prompted referee Keith Peterson to intervene.

The finish came at 1:23 of Round 3, sealing an emphatic statement win in his new division and handing Murzakanov his first professional defeat.

Speaking after the bout in a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Costa declared, "Put some respect on my name," Costa said.

Costa’s debut victory at light heavyweight has positioned him as a potential contender in a stacked division, with his performance drawing significant attention from fans and analysts alike.

His eyes are now bigger fights as he begins his journey at light heavyweight with confidence and renewed championship ambition.