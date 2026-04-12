IPL 2026 hits fresh controversy during RR-RCB clash

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder pictured while using a phone in the dugout during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, 2026. — X

GUWAHATI: A fresh controversy has hit the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after television cameras caught a long-serving Rajasthan Royals (RR) backroom staff member using a mobile phone in the team dugout during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

Romi Bhinder, who has held various roles within the Royals’ support staff since the league’s inaugural season in 2008, was seen on the phone while seated next to young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Images of the incident were widely shared on social media following the match, which RR won by six wickets.

It has since been confirmed that Bhinder, who serves as the team manager and is also the designated “local guardian” for the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi during the tournament, was indeed using a mobile device during play.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official confirmed that the act constitutes a breach of protocol for the Players’ and Match Officials’ Area (PMOA), where mobile phones are strictly forbidden in the dugout during a match.

According to the IPL’s official Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol for the 2026 season, clear restrictions have been placed on the use of mobile phones within team environments to maintain integrity and prevent any potential breaches of conduct during matches.

The protocol specifies that communication devices may be used only in designated safe zones and not in restricted match areas, with particular emphasis on the dressing room and dugout settings.

"The team manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout."

"It could be inadvertent but there has to be some action since it amounts to breach," the BCCI official said. "Whether it will be warning or match ban will depend on match referee and ACU [anti-corruption unit] report. Based on that IPL governing council can take a call."

As of now, Bhinder has not been formally charged with any violation of the IPL’s code of conduct.

The incident has cast a shadow over an otherwise celebratory evening for Rajasthan Royals, with Sooryavanshi earning the Player of the Match award for a blistering 78 off just 26 balls – an innings that also propelled him to the top of the Orange Cap standings for the tournament’s leading run-scorer.