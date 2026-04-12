PCB announces slight change to Pakistan–Zimbabwe women's white-ball series schedule

An undated picture of the Zimbabwe women's cricket team. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed a slight change to the schedule of Zimbabwe Women’s tour of Pakistan for the white-ball series, with all matches set to be played at the National Bank Stadium.

The series, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, was originally scheduled to begin on May 3 with the opening ODI.

However, the PCB has now revised the fixture, pushing the first match back by a day.

The opening ODI will now be played on May 4, while the second and third ODIs will proceed as per the previously announced schedule on May 6 and May 9 respectively.

The T20I series will follow at the same venue, with matches scheduled for May 12, 14 and 15. All three fixtures will begin at 7:30pm local time.

The adjustment in the calendar has been made due to a scheduling clash, as the final of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is set to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe Women are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on April 29.

The ODI series forms part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025–29 cycle, where Pakistan currently sit fifth in the standings with two points, following their only away assignment so far — a three-match ODI series against South Africa earlier this year.

The T20I leg will serve as key preparation for Pakistan ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Before the World Cup, Pakistan are also set to feature in a T20I tri-nation series in Ireland involving the hosts and West Indies, with matches scheduled from May 28 to June 4.