PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars announce Parvez Hossain Emon's replacement

Parvez Hossain Emon walks off the field after a collision with teammate Asif Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 3, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have today announced the signing of Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

Asalanka replaces Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batter Parvez Hossain Emon, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The left-handed batter and capable off-spin bowler brings considerable international experience, having represented Sri Lanka across all formats.

His arrival is expected to bolster the Qalandars’ middle order as the team enters the crucial final phase of the competition.

Emon sustained a shoulder injury during Lahore Qalandars’ recent fixture against Multan Sultans in Lahore.

The injury occurred following an on-field collision with Asif Ali, resulting in a ligament tear. He had featured in three matches for the Qalandars this season.

Asalanka is set to join the squad ahead of Lahore Qalandars’ upcoming match against Quetta Gladiators on 17 April.

The franchise currently sits sixth in the table with two wins and three defeats from five matches. They are coming off a heavy defeat against Peshawar Zalmi, having been bowled out for just 97 runs in 17 overs while chasing 174.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted 173-7 in their 20 overs, powered by a fine knock from Kusal Mendis, who top-scored with 74 off 48 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes.

Babar Azam batted steadily for his 43 runs from 40 balls, while Michael Bracewell provided late impetus with a brisk 21 off ten deliveries.

In response, the Qalandars’ chase never gained momentum. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique each scored 21 runs, while Dunith Wellalage added 20. However, the side fell well short of the target and were dismissed for under 100.

Zalmi captain Shaheen Afridi led from the front with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Michael Bracewell and Sufiyan Muqeem proved decisive, taking three wickets each, while Mustafizur Rahman claimed two. Ubaid Shah, Usama Mir, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam and Aamer Jamal all chipped in with one wicket apiece.