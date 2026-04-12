Conor Benn outpoints Regis Prograis in unanimous decision win

An undated picture of British professional boxer Conor Benn. — Instagram/ conorbennofficial

Conor Benn marked his debut under the Zuffa Boxing banner with a unanimous points win over Regis Prograis at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with all three judges scoring the bout 98–92 in favour of the British fighter.

Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) set a brisk early tempo, using his jab and movement to keep former junior welterweight champion Prograis (30-4, 24 KOs) under pressure.

The opening rounds were cautious but largely controlled by Benn, who appeared quicker and more active, though he did not fully dominate as many expected.

By the middle rounds, Benn suffered cuts around both eyes from accidental head clashes, allowing Prograis more success.

The American landed a notable left hand in round seven and grew in confidence as the fight progressed, but Benn’s higher work rate and cleaner combinations kept him ahead on the scorecards.

In the closing rounds, Benn targeted the body and finished strongly, particularly in the tenth, although he could not force a stoppage against a durable Prograis.

Despite absorbing sustained pressure, Prograis showed resilience throughout before announcing his retirement in an interview with Ring Magazine after the contest.

Benn made clear his desire to fight WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia next.

He is confidently challenging Garcia to a 10-round title fight in September, insisting he will win and reclaim his belt soon.

"Garcia, I want my belt! I want my belt. Keep my belt warm," he said in a video posted on social media.

"September. Let's go. Any day of the week. Twice on Sundays. 10 rounds, easy. Garcia, you're next. Keep my belt warm."