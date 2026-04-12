Arne Slot hails Fulham's win as confidence boost ahead of decisive week

An undated picture of Liverpool manager Arne Slot. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side’s 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham has given the squad an important boost in confidence as they head into a decisive week of the season, though he stressed it is only a first step in their recovery.

The victory at Anfield, driven by goals from 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah, ended Liverpool’s recent poor run, which had seen them go without a league win since late February.

The result helped them stay in fifth place and provided a response to heavy setbacks, including a 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City and a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Slot admitted the mood around the team has improved but warned against overconfidence, saying one win does not fix deeper problems within the squad. He emphasised the need for consistency going forward.

He also praised the atmosphere at Anfield and urged supporters to bring the same intensity for Tuesday’s second leg against PSG, calling it essential for Liverpool’s chances of turning the tie around.

The manager said the team will need a special European night to progress.

Ngumoha made history by becoming the youngest Liverpool player to score at Anfield in the Premier League, with Slot praising his bravery and attacking quality in one-on-one situations.

He suggested the teenager has earned more opportunities in the squad.

Salah also scored in his first Anfield appearance since announcing he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Slot described the goal as important for both player and team morale, while reinforcing that collective success remains the priority ahead of a crucial Champions League clash.