Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr extend record 14-match winning streak

An undated picture of Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/ spl_en

Cristiano Ronaldo found the net as Al Nassr secured a 2-0 victory over Al Okhdood on Saturday, strengthening their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

The win extended Al Nassr's record-breaking league winning streak to 14 matches, leaving them five points clear of second-placed Al Hilal with six games remaining.

Al Nassr have not won the Saudi league title since 2019 and have been without a major trophy since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club in December 2022.

The 41-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a low finish to give Al Nassr the lead, registering his 24th goal in as many league appearances this season.

His Portugal teammate Joao Felix doubled the advantage two minutes into the second half after finishing from a rebound that came off the post.

Al Nassr return to action against Al Ettifaq on Wednesday as they look to extend their remarkable winning run further.

The result further strengthens Al Nassr's title push in a tightly contested season, with Al Hilal continuing to apply pressure from second place.

Ronaldo has been instrumental since arriving in Saudi Arabia, consistently delivering goals and leadership as Al Nassr chase their first league crown in several years.

Joao Felix's contribution further underlined Al Nassr’s attacking strength, with the Portuguese duo proving decisive in securing another important victory in the title race.