Carlos Ulberg stuns Jiri Prochazka for UFC 327 title

An undated picture of New Zealand fighter Carlos Ulberg. — UFC

MIAMI: New Zealand fighter Carlos Ulberg produced a dramatic upset to defeat Jiri Prochazka in the opening round and claim the vacant light-heavyweight title at UFC 327 here at Kaseya Center on Saturday.

Ulberg’s victory came under extraordinary circumstances, as he appeared to suffer a serious knee injury early in the bout.

The 35-year-old struggled to maintain his footing and stumbled repeatedly after an awkward landing damaged his right knee.

Sensing an opportunity, Prochazka moved forward aggressively, looking to capitalise on his opponent’s compromised mobility.

However, despite clearly being in discomfort and unable to fully bear weight on his leg, Ulberg timed his moment to perfection.

As Prochazka closed the distance, Ulberg delivered a powerful left hook that instantly ended the contest, securing his 10th consecutive UFC win and his first world title.

Afterwards, Ulberg confirmed the severity of the injury, stating he had ‘blew out’ his knee but remained confident he needed only a single decisive strike.

"I blew out my knee, but I knew all I needed was that one shot and I ended up getting it," said Ulberg.

"I knew Jiri would come forward and as soon as I landed my left hand, he's gone. Now I've gotta sort this knee out.

"It about getting those moments. He said he'd hunt me but you can't hunt what you can't kill."

He added that he anticipated Prochazka’s forward pressure and seized the opportunity when it came.

Prochazka, 33, expressed disappointment, admitting he had briefly held back after noticing Ulberg’s injury, saying he felt “mercy” towards his opponent, a decision he now views as a costly mistake.

The event was attended by Donald Trump, who watched from ringside, while JD Vance was in Pakistan for diplomatic talks with Iran.