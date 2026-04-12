Tyson Fury dominates Arslanbek Makhmudov in triumphant ring return

Tyson Fury in action during his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made a dominant return to the ring, securing a unanimous points victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov here at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Fury delivered a commanding performance across all 12 rounds on Saturday, earning scorecards of 120–108 from two judges and 119–109 from the third.

Makhmudov started strongly, landing a left hand followed by an overhand right in the opening round.

However, by the third, signs of fatigue began to show as Fury took control, switching stances and landing sharp one-two combinations.

From that point on, the fight followed a similar pattern, with Fury dictating the pace and comfortably seeing out the bout until the final bell.

The victory edges Fury closer to a highly anticipated “Battle of Britain” showdown with fellow former world champion Anthony Joshua, who was present at ringside.

After Tyson Fury shouted at him from the ring, Anthony Joshua responded by saying he has no issue stepping in the ring with him.

However, Joshua made it clear that the moment belonged to Fury, acknowledging his victory and saying it was his night.

“I’ve never had a problem getting in the ring with you. I punched you out when we were kids, and I’ll punch you out again,” Joshua said.

“With all due respect, tonight is your night, and you know I’ll [be] in that ring across from you in due time,” Joshua added.

“You aren’t going to tell me what to do. I’ve been chasing you for the last 10 years. When you’re ready, you come and see me … I’m the boss. You work for me.”