Jon Jones hints at UFC comeback

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

Jon Jones has hinted at a return to the Octagon after a fresh talk with UFC executive Hunter Campbell, saying, “who knows what the future holds.”

Jones announced his retirement in 2025, only to take it back after the announcement of UFC White House Card. “Bones” was even ready for a wrestling match with his long-time rival, Daniel Cormier, before being diagnosed with arthritis in his left hip.

The 38-year-old American MMA legend was shockingly left off the UFC White House event on June 14.

UFC boss Dana White insisted that Jones was never considered for the Card due to his history with UFC, as he had previously flaked several times on fights and the fact that he has arthritis in his hip.

However, Jones accused White of lying before claiming that he said no to a ‘lowball’ offer to fight Alex Pereira on the card.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Jones said he is done with fighting.

“My gloves are hung up. I am chilling these days. You got business, Jon Jones. No more fighting Jon Jones,” Jones said.

But in another interview with The Schmo, Jon Jones revealed that after speaking to UFC CBO Campbell, he is not ruling out a return to the Octagon.

He added that he received stem cell treatment for hip pain, and for now, he is focused on coaching Gable Steveson, who’s rumoured to sign with the UFC very soon.

“We had that conversation tonight. I took a stem cell right before the White House card was curated. I’m starting to feel the effects. I feel really good physically. Let’s not put any pressure on anything. I’m gonna focus on coaching Gable right now, but who knows what the future holds,” Jon said.



