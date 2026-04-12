PSL 11: Moeen Ali blames powerplay bowling for defeat against Kingsmen

Karachi Kings' Moeen Ali bowls a delivery during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Home side Karachi Kings stand-in captain Moeen Ali cited their bowling struggles in the powerplay for the narrow four-wicket defeat against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Kings racked up a commendable total of 188/8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Saad Baig's anchoring half-century, coupled with Moeen's blistering 44-run cameo off just 16 deliveries.

Defending 188, stand-in captain Moeen bowled the first over for the Kings but conceded 18 runs, resulting in the momentum shifting in favour of the Kingsmen, who went on to accumulate 76 runs for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay.

"We did well to get that score. Our powerplay bowling was not great, starting with me," Moeen said at the post-match presentation.

The experienced all-rounder, however, termed their resilience as positive, which he claimed was missing from the previous matches.

"Positive for tonight was that we showed a fight which was missing last few games. You just go with your gut feel about the bowlers," said Moeen.

"It can happen. You win three in a row which doesn't automatically mean you'll qualify," he added.

The stand-in skipper then went on to assert that the week-long break did not go well for the Kings as they lost back-to-back matches after three consecutive victories.

"We had a break of seven days which probably wasn't great for us."

Notably, the Kings are set for another significant break as their next match is scheduled against three-time champions Islamabad United on Thursday at the same venue.