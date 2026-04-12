Joe Rogan delivers verdict on Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327

An undated photo of Jiri Prochazka (left) and Carlos Ulberg. — Screengrab/YouTube

Joe Rogan has delivered his verdict on the title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327.

Former champion Alex Pereira decided to vacate his light heavyweight title to move up a division, resulting in a fight for the gold between Prochazka and Ulberg at the main event of UFC 327, which will take place on Saturday.

Ulberg is getting the chance at the gold for the first time. He has been unbeaten since 2021, when he lost his UFC debut.

The New Zealand MMA fighter has been on a nine-fight winning streak, and his most recent win was against Dominick Reyes, knocking him out in the first round.

“If you’re looking at it on paper, if you just watch their movements, Ulberg is really fast, he’s really accurate,” Rogan said.

“And he’s slick, and he’s a big tall [expletive deleted] with great skills.”

Prochazka is the former light heavyweight champion. He won the title for the first time in 2022, when he submitted Glover Teixeira in a blockbuster contest. He later gave up on the title due to a shoulder injury.

The Czech mixed martial artist faced Pereira for the vacant title but was defeated.

Jiri faced Poatan in a rematch, which also ended in Pereira’s favour.

Since then, Jiri Prochazka has been on a mission, making his case for the title shot. He defeated the likes of Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill to have another go at the title.

“Jiri creates chaos, and in that chaos, you don’t know exactly how somebody’s gonna respond when the guy’s still there, when you crack him and he’s all over you, doing wild,” Rogan added.

“He’s a maniac, but he’s not faking it. That’s how that dude really lives. He really does hit trees in the woods…does all the hard-style Japanese, spends time in the woods on his own.

“That dude takes you to hell…(but) Ulberg’s a big guy.”