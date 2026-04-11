Marnus Labuschagne reacts after Hyderabad Kingsmen register maiden PSL victory

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne expressed his delight over his team's much-awaited maiden victory, which came in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 over Karachi Kings here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Kingsmen, who entered the fixture with a four-match losing streak, won the toss and put the home side into bat.

Although the 2020 champions piled up a formidable total of 188/8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Saad Baig's anchoring half-century and stand-in captain Moeen Ali's blistering 44-run cameo, a collective effort from the visitors' batting unit, the highlight of which was an unbeaten partnership between Muhammad Irfan Khan and Hassan Khan, led them to a much-craved triumph.

Prior to the recently concluded fixture, the Kingsmen had come close to registering their maiden victory in the eight-team tournament against Peshawar Zalmi, but the 2017 champions prevailed in the last-over thriller.

Citing their narrow defeat against Zalmi, Kingsmen's captain Labuschagne insisted that the team delivered decent performances in their last three games but ultimately held their nerves calm against the Kings to open their account.

"The games we've played, the last three, have had some good performances and tonight we put it together. We held our nerve at the end there," said Labuschagne at the post-match presentation.

He specifically praised the middle-order duo of Hassan and Irfan, who made an unbeaten 33 and 29, respectively, to steer the Kingsmen to glory after a middle-order collapse, which saw them slip from 96/1 to 139/6 in 44 deliveries.

"They stayed composed and let the game come to them. Took their matchups well," said Marnus Labuschagne.

The Kingsmen captain, however, acknowledged that they let the home side amass more than they anticipated, but remained contained with the overall outcome.

"Probably would've liked a little less [target]. Like I said at the toss, the wicket quickens up during the night, in the day, it held up a bit. That's what happened."