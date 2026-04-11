PSL 11 points table after Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Karachi Kings

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Muhammad Irfan Khan (right) celebrates with teammate Hassan Khan after winning their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen registered a hard-earned four-wicket victory over former champions Karachi Kings in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the home side posted a formidable total of 188/8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Saad Baig's anchoring half-century and stand-in captain Moeen Ali's quickfire cameo.

Baig top-scored for the Kings with a gritty 53 off 37 deliveries with the help of six fours, while skipper Moeen made a 16-ball 44, laced with five sixes and a four.

Besides them, Azam Khan (26), Muhammad Waseem (25) and Salman Ali Agha (24) made notable contributions to the Kings' total.

Hunain Shah spearheaded the Kingsmen's bowling charge with three wickets for just 19 runs in his four overs, followed by Mohammad Ali with two, while captain Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, the Kingsmen chased down the daunting 189-run target for the loss of six wickets and five balls to spare, courtesy of an unbeaten 50-run partnership between Muhammad Irfan Khan and Hassan Khan.

Hassan scored a quickfire 33 not out from just 16 deliveries, while Irfan remained unbeaten with a 20-ball 29.

Left-handed opener Maaz Sadaqat, on the other hand, remained the top-scorer with 37 off 29 deliveries, comprising four fours and two sixes.

Abbas Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings, taking two wickets for 30 runs in his four overs, while Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Adam Zampa and Salman Ali Agha could bag one apiece.

The four-wicket victory marked Hyderabad Kingsmen's first in their maiden PSL appearance and came after four consecutive defeats against Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively.

However, despite a much-awaited victory, the debutants remained seventh in the PSL 11 standings with two points in five games, while the Kings also managed to retain their fourth spot with six points after as many games.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi 5 4 0 1 9 3.103 Multan Sultans 5 5 1 0 8 0.941 Islamabad United 5 3 1 1 7 2.052 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 0 6 -1.395 Quetta Gladiators 5 2 3 0 4 0.456 Lahore Qalandars 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863 Hyderabad Kingsmen 5 1 4 0 2 -1.167 RawalPindiz 5 0 5 0 0 -1.864

Peshawar Zalmi lead the standings with nine points in five matches and hold the distinction of being the only unbeaten side in the ongoing eight-team tournament.

The 2017 champions are closely followed by Multan Sultans, who are second with eight points in five matches, while three-time champions Islamabad United occupy the third position with seven points.

The previous edition's finalists, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, are fifth and sixth in the PSL 11 standings, respectively, as both sides have four points after five games, but the latter boast a superior net run rate.