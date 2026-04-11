Carlos Alcaraz beats Vacherot to set up Monte Carlo final against Sinner

This collage of photos shows Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to set up a blockbuster final against Jannik Sinner at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Vacherot, who impressed everyone at the Shanghai Masters in October, knocked out Lorenzo Musetti, Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur en route to the Monte Carlo semi-finals. The 27-year-old was the first player from Monaco to make it to the last four in the Principality.

Alcaraz made a strong start, securing an early break to move 2-1 ahead before finishing the set with an ace.

Just when the world number one appeared to be cruising, Vacherot staged a spirited fightback and went ahead 4-3 in the second set. Alcaraz, however, controlled his nerves to secure the set and finish the match after winning three successive games.

With the win, Carlos Alcaraz achieved a milestone as well, becoming only the third player to reach 10 ATP 1000 finals before the age of 23, joining Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic since the format began in 1990.

With the world number one ranking on the line, Alcaraz said he was excited about facing Sinner for the first time this year.

"I think it's the dream spot for everyone," Alcaraz said. "I'm fighting for my second Monte Carlo title; Jannik's fighting for his first one. It's going to be a really special one. The world number one is on the line. That makes tomorrow even more special.

"I'm just really happy to win this really difficult match against Valentin. He's playing great tennis with a lot of confidence right now. Playing in his hometown, it was really tough to deal with.

"For me, I'm really excited about my first meeting with Jannik this year, first final. Let's see how it's going to be tomorrow. I'm excited about it."

Jannik Sinner knocked out German third seed Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in the first semi-final.

Sinner, who was facing Zverev for a fourth consecutive Masters 1000 semi-final, delivered a near-flawless opening set, storming to a double-break lead before closing it with a backhand winner.

The second set proved a close affair. With the score level at 4-4, Sinner struck, breaking Zverev's serve before finishing it out 6-4.

Alcaraz will face Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday.