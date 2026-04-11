Ancelotti says Neymar has two months to improve his fitness

An undated photo of Brazil's forward Neymar. — AFP

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has still left the door open for Neymar Jr to earn a place in his final World Cup squad, saying the forward has two months to improve his fitness and form.

Ancelotti has repeatedly said that Neymar has to convince him by proving his fitness but the attacker failed to make it to Brazil’s squad for last month’s warm‑up matches against France and Croatia.

Neymar, who is the record goal scorer for Brazil with 79 and has featured in the three FIFA World Cups, has not played for his national team since October 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

He has also struggled to maintain a consistent run of matches since returning to Santos last year.

When Brazil lost to France 2-1 in Boston, it prompted fans to chant Neymar’s name but Ancelotti brushed off the reaction at the time, saying attention should focus on the players selected.

Now, however, the Italian has said that the Santos forward is in his plans as Brazil assess their options ahead of the World Cup, which is scheduled from June 11 to July 19 in North America and Mexico.

"He's a great talent, and it's normal that people think he can help us win the next World Cup," Ancelotti said in an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe.

"He's currently being evaluated by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) , by me, and he still has two months to show that he has the qualities to play in the next World Cup.

"After his knee injury, Neymar has made a good comeback; he's scoring goals. He needs to continue in this direction and improve his fitness. He's on the right track."

Brazil are in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in the World Cup and will start their campaign on June 13 at New Jersey Stadium.