WATCH: Kusal Mendis left speechless after question over PSL 10 snub for Gujarat Titans deal

Peshawar Zalmi batter Kusal Mendis spoke during the post-match press conference following his team’s win over Lahore Qalandars in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Kusal Mendis was left momentarily speechless when questioned about his decision to leave the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during its 10th edition to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans.

The wicketkeeper-batter previously represented Quetta Gladiators in the PSL last year as a key middle-order contributor and last featured for the franchise on May 7.

Reports at the time suggested that Mendis opted not to travel to Pakistan for the remainder of the tournament due to perceived security concerns, instead shifting focus to the IPL, where he had not previously played.

He was later drafted into the Gujarat Titans squad as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who was unavailable due to international commitments with England ahead of a home ODI series against the West Indies. The IPL playoffs were scheduled to begin on the same day.

Across five PSL appearances, the 31-year-old scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 168, also performing wicketkeeping duties while strengthening Quetta Gladiators’ batting line-up.

During the post-match press conference following Peshawar Zalmi’s fixture against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, Mendis was asked about his decision to leave the PSL midway last season to join the Gujarat Titans amid security concerns.

🚨How the hell they can ask such Question from a Professional cricketer, its totally their Choice, you clowns



• Journalist🗣️:- You withdrew from Pakistan Super League Year post Indo Pak War to join Gujrat Titans but PSL gave you respect, will You disrespect again



• Kusal… pic.twitter.com/ibQIdEuPt8 — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) April 11, 2026

He was also questioned whether, in hindsight, he regretted the move, particularly given the smooth conduct of this year’s PSL and his absence from any IPL franchise this season.

Mendis did not respond to the question, remaining silent, after which Zalmi’s media manager intervened and requested that questions be limited to the match between Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.