Sri Lanka A ease past New Zealand A in third One-Day to sweep series

Sri Lanka A's Ahan Wickramasinghe celebrates scoring his half-century during their third One-Day against New Zealand A at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on April 11, 2026. — Sri Lanka Cricket

HAMBANTOTA: Half-centuries from Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake and Ahan Wickramasinghe powered Sri Lanka A to a resounding four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the high-scoring third One-Day here at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The victory meant the home side swept the three-match series 3-0 as they won the first two fixtures in equally dominant fashion, prevailing by 140 and 44 runs, respectively.

Opting to bat first in the recently concluded fixture, New Zealand piled up a formidable total of 302/7 in 50 overs, courtesy of Muhammad Abbas's unbeaten century and Matthew Boyle's brisk half-century.

Abbas top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 110 off 112 deliveries, laced with seven fours and a six, while Boyle made an 80-ball 85, comprising 12 boundaries. The duo also shared a 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Besides them, opener Rhys Mariu (28) and middle-order batter Tim Pringle (20) made notable contributions to the Blackcaps' total.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth spearheaded Sri Lanka A's bowling charge with two wickets for 46 runs in his 10 overs, while Dislshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Traveen Mathew and Milan Rathnayaka chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, the home side made light work of the daunting 303-run target as they chased it down comfortably with 22 balls to spare, losing six wickets in the process.

Leading the way for Sri Lanka A was opening batter Kamil Mishara, who top-scored with a brisk 83 off 81, smashing six fours and five sixes.

His efforts were backed by the middle-order duo of Pavan Rathnayake and Ahan Wickramasinghe, who made a 62-ball 77 and an unbeaten 64 off just 52 deliveries, respectively.

For his unbeaten half-century in the run chase, Wickramasinghe was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Simon Keene was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand A, taking four wickets for 54 runs in his 9.2 overs, while Pringle could bag two.