Shaheen Afridi admits Qalandars' batting collapse cost them against Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi speaks during the post-match presentation after suffering defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match here at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi has admitted that a lack of partnerships and costly fielding lapses were to blame for his side’s heavy defeat to Peshawar Zalmi.

In the post-match presentation, Afridi reflected on a dismal batting display that saw the Qalandars bowled out for just 97 runs in 17 overs while chasing 174.

The defeat leaves Lahore sitting sixth in the table, with two wins and three losses from five matches.

During the post-match presentation, Afridi defended his decision to bowl first, stating that it suited the conditions, but conceded that his team failed to execute their plans with the bat.

"I believe bowling first was the right decision given the conditions, but unfortunately, we suffered a collapse in our batting. In a situation like that, a solid partnership was exactly what was required to stabilize the innings, Shaheen said.

"It didn't happen for us today, but I am hopeful we will rectify that and put on a better show in the next game," he added.

The left-arm pacer further pointed to the importance of capitalising on chances in the field, noting that one missed opportunity in particular could have changed the course of the match, while also urging his side to remain focused for the remaining fixtures of the tournament.

"As for the bowling unit, we created opportunities, but we have to take them. If we had held on to that catch when Kusal Mendis was only on one or two, it could have changed the entire complexion of the match. However, missed chances are part of the game," he stated.

"We still have five matches left in the tournament, and we know we have to be clinical and perform at our best from here on out," he concluded.