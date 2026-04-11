Bournemouth stun Arsenal to dent their title hopes

AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott celebrates scoring their second goal at Emirates Stadium in London on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Alex Scott scored a winner sixteen minutes before the regulation time as Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over leaders Arsenal threw the Premier League title race wide open.

Scott produced a cool finish following a neat build-up, stunning the nervous-looking hosts.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are still nine points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola’s side have two more games in hand than the Gunners.

City could close the gap if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

Bournemouth, who were the better side in the first half, opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Eli Junior Kroupi, when he turned in a deflected cross at the far post.

Arsenal's response was lacklustre, but they got a helping hand when Bournemouth's Ryan Christie was ruled to have handled the ball into the area with his arm, allowing Viktor Gyokeres to score an equaliser from the spot in the 35th minute.

Mikel Arteta’s side pressed for a late winner, but it was Bournemouth who delivered a decisive punch as they moved into ninth place and in contention for a European qualifying spot.

Arsenal's first loss in nine league games means they have 70 points after playing 32 games to City's 61 from 30. City also have the advantage of hosting table toppers next weekend.

Arsenal started the match on a four-match winning streak in the English top flight and had they won it five to move 12 points ahead of City, they would have surely been on the cusp of a first English title since 2004.