PSL 11 points table after Peshawar Zalmi defeat Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Shoriful Islam celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, April 11, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi defeated defending champions Lahore Qalandars by a 76-run margin to register their fourth win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Following their third consecutive victory, Zalmi have climbed to the top of the points table.

The Babar Azam-led side now have four wins in five matches, including one washed-out fixture, taking them to nine points with an impressive net run rate of 3.103.

Zalmi’s rise has pushed Multan Sultans down to second place. The Sultans have secured four wins and suffered one defeat in five matches, earning eight points with a net run rate of 0.941.

Islamabad United occupy third position with three wins, one loss and one abandoned match. They have accumulated seven points and maintain a strong net run rate of 2.052.

Karachi Kings sit in fourth place with three wins and one defeat, holding six points, although their net run rate remains in the negative at -1.639.

Updated PSL 11 points table:

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Peshawar Zalmi 5 4 0 1 9 3.103 Multan Sultans

5 4 1 0 8 0.941 Islamabad Unied 5 3 1 1 7 2.052 Karachi Kings 4 3 1 0 6 -1.639 Quetta Gladiators 5 2 3 0 4 0.456 Lahore Qalandars 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863 Hyderabad Kingsmen 4 0 4 0 0 -1.558 RawalPindiz 5 0 5 0 0 -1.864

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars, who now sit sixth on the table with two wins and three defeats from five matches, suffered a heavy defeat against Zalmi after being bundled out for 97 in 17 overs while chasing 174.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted 173-7 in their allotted 20 overs, powered by a fine knock from Kusal Mendis, who top-scored with 74 off 48 deliveries, striking five fours and four sixes.

Babar Azam batted steadily, contributing 43 runs from 40 balls, including three fours and a six, while Michael Bracewell added late impetus with a brisk 21 off 10 deliveries, featuring one four and two sixes.

In response, Zalmi skipper Shaheen Afridi led from the front with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs. Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets, while Ubaid Shah and Usama Mir chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 174, Qalandars fell well short and were dismissed for under 100. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique scored 21 runs apiece, while Dunith Wellalage added 20.

Michael Bracewell and Sufiyan Muqeem proved decisive with the ball, taking three wickets each. Nahid Rana picked up two wickets, while Shoriful Islam and Aamer Jamal contributed one wicket apiece.