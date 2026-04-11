PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen win toss, elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings captain Moeen Ali (right) flips the coin as Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne (centre) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and opted to field first against home side Karachi Kings in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali.

Karach Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali (c), Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa and Ihsanullah.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks the first-ever meeting between the 2020 champions and Kingsmen as the latter are making their maiden appearance in the PSL.

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momenta as the Kings have just one defeat in four matches in the ongoing PSL 11, while the Kingsmen are on a four-match losing streak.

Karachi Kings made a flamboyant start to their campaign by defeating Quetta Gladiators, arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and RawalPindiz, respectively, until eventually suffering a record 159-run defeat at the hands of current leaders Peshawar Zalmi.

Hyderabad Kingsmen, on the other hand, lost each of their four matches against Qalandars, Gladiators, Sultans and Zalmi, respectively, and only hold the seventh spot due to a relatively superior net run rate than that of fellow debutants Pindiz.

Karachi Kings: L, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: L, L, L, L