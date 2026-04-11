LeBron James hits NBA milestone in Lakers’ win over Suns

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives with the ball against Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) in the first quarter at the Chase Center in San Francisco on April 9, 2026. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has become the fourth player in NBA history to achieve the 12,000 career assists milestone.

The 41-year-old superstar added 28 points, 12 assists, and six rebounds in the Lakers' 101-73 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. When the game ended, James’ total assists were 12,010.

Assist number 12,000 came when James grabbed a defensive rebound and passed to the other end. Deandre Ayton gathered the ball over the smaller Collin Gillespie and finished at the rim with 7:49 remaining in the quarter.

At the top of the list is former Utah Jazz star John Stockton with 15,806 career assists. Recently retired Chris Paul (12,552) is second, and Jason Kidd (12,091) stands third.

LeBron James would surely leave Kidd behind if he plays the next season. While catching Paul would depend on his fitness level, health and the number of matches he participates in.

Before Friday’s contest, James was averaging 7.1 assists per game and the contest marked his 59th of the 2025-26 season. His career average is 7.4 assists per game.

James has achieved many notable milestones in his 23rd season. He broke the record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for career field goals in an NBA match against the Denver Nuggets in March.

In February, James became the oldest player in NBA history to score a triple-double. He achieved the milestone at 41 years and 44 days old.

LeBron surpassed Karl Malone, who set the record 22 years ago, when he recorded his final triple-double for the Lakers at 40 years and 127 days old.