Philadelphia Eagles acquire Dontayvion Wicks from Green Bay Packers in draft pick deal: reports

An undated picture of wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. — Instagram/ dontayvion_

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly acquired wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers for two future draft picks, according to international media reports on Friday.

As part of the agreement, Green Bay will receive a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, originally belonging to the Atlanta Falcons, as well as a sixth-round selection in 2027.

The move allows the Packers to ease congestion in their wide receiver unit while adding draft capital.

Wicks, 24, had one year left on his rookie contract. However, he is now expected to remain in Philadelphia through the 2027 season, after agreeing to a reported one-year extension worth $12.5 million.

Selected out of Virginia as a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Wicks has already shown flashes of promise during his early pro career.

In 14 regular-season games last season, Wicks made seven starts. He recorded 30 receptions from 46 targets for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

His involvement dipped slightly, he played 47 per cent of offensive snaps, down from 54 per cent the year before.

Across his career, Wicks has registered 108 catches for 11 touchdowns in 46 regular-season appearances, along with a touchdown in three playoff outings.

Green Bay retains a strong receiving corps, led by Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

It is pertinent to mention that with Wicks, Philadelphia's offence is positioned to remain one of the league's most formidable, adding even greater depth to a group already featuring A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Marquise Brown.