Babar Azam reaches historic PSL milestone during Qalandars clash

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam plays a shot during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has achieved a major milestone in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 during their match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Babar played a key innings of 43 runs from 40 deliveries, striking three fours and one six, as he became the first batter in PSL history to surpass 4,000 career runs.

The right-handed batter reached the landmark in his 105th PSL appearance, maintaining a career strike rate of 127.92. His record also includes 37 half-centuries and two centuries, highlighting his consistency in the tournament.

The second-highest run-scorer in PSL history, Lahore Qalandars’ aggressive batter Fakhar Zaman, remains well behind with 3,018 runs from 99 matches at a strike rate of 141.82, including 24 fifties and two centuries.

PSL’s leading run-scorers list now stands as follows:

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) — 4,004*

Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) — 3,018

Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) — 2,853

Rilee Rossouw (Quetta Gladiators) — 2,366

Shoaib Malik (Quetta Gladiators) — 2,350

Earlier, Zalmi batted first and made a confident start as opener Mohammad Haris and Babar set the tone with positive stroke play.

Haris injected early momentum, but Shaheen Afridi struck in his second over, removing him for 18 off 10 balls. Babar then joined forces with Kusal Mendis to rebuild the innings, with the duo taking Zalmi past the 50-run mark and steadily seizing control.

Mendis played fluently to register another half-century in PSL 11, while Babar anchored the innings with authority as their partnership crossed 100 runs.

Their 109-run stand ended when Usama Mir dismissed Babar for 43 off 40 deliveries, leaving Zalmi at 127-2 in 15.2 overs.

Michael Bracewell added valuable late runs to push the total beyond 150, but Shaheen Afridi struck again to remove Mendis for a superb 74 off 48 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes.

Ubaid Shah then dented Zalmi’s progress by dismissing Abdul Samad for two, before Mustafizur Rahman accounted for Bracewell, who made 21 off 10 deliveries.

Shaheen returned in the final over to claim his third wicket, removing Farhan Yousaf for two, as Zalmi finished on 173-7 in their 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten on seven, with Sufiyan Muqeem not out on one.

Late blows followed as Mustafizur Rahman accounted for Bracewell, who made a quickfire 21 off 10 balls with one four and two sixes. Shaheen Afridi then returned in the final over to claim his third wicket, dismissing young Farhan Yousaf for two.

Zalmi’s innings closed with Iftikhar Ahmed unbeaten on seven and Sufiyan Muqeem on one, as they finished on 173-7 after 20 overs.