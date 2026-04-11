Shohei Ohtani sets new on-base streak record for Japanese-born players

Shohei Ohtani has set a new benchmark for Japanese-born players after extending his on-base streak to 44 consecutive games, surpassing Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki’s previous record.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star achieved the milestone on Friday night when he singled in the fifth inning against Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker.

The streak has now run through the final 31 games of last season and the first 13 appearances of this campaign, underlining his remarkable consistency at the plate.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Ohtani’s all-around approach, noting that he has been patient, selective and effective in getting on base even as pitchers continue to test him carefully.

Roberts added that the two-way star is still not yet at full rhythm this season, despite his strong numbers.

"Players like to hit, they like to swing the bat, but he's smart enough to know that if they're not going to pitch to him, they're going to pitch around him, then it's a better plan to take the walk," Roberts said

Ohtani also struck out once in the contest and was deliberately walked in the eighth inning with runners in scoring position, highlighting the respect opposing teams already afford him.

The achievement places him alongside Len Koenecke and Zack Wheat in Dodgers franchise history, tied for the fifth-longest on-base streak ever recorded. Remarkably, he has reached base in each of his seven bobblehead promotional nights since joining the club.

Ohtani has long expressed admiration for Ichiro, whom he surpassed in another statistical category in 2024 when he broke the single-season stolen base record for a Japanese-born player.

The milestone further cements Ohtani’s status as one of baseball’s most complete modern hitters.