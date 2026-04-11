PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi crush Lahore Qalandars to stretch unbeaten run

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Nahid Rana celebrates after taking wicket with teammates during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi defeated defending champions Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs to register their fourth win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Qalandars were bundled out for 97 in the 17th over while chasing a target of 174, as Zalmi’s bowling unit delivered a dominant display.

Lahore got off to a poor start when pacer Shoriful Islam dismissed opener Mohammad Naeem for one off two deliveries on the third ball of the second over.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique then steadied the innings, with the duo adding a useful partnership and scoring at a decent rate.

However, Nahid Rana broke the 39-run stand by dismissing Shafique for 21 off 15 deliveries, including four boundaries, leaving Qalandars at 43-2 in 5.4 overs.

Fakhar was the next to depart, as Michael Bracewell removed him on the third ball of the seventh over after he scored 21 off 19 deliveries, which included three fours.

Haseebullah and Asif Ali followed soon after, falling to Bracewell and Sufiyan Muqeem respectively. Haseebullah managed just three off eight balls, while Asif was dismissed for a duck, reducing Lahore to 56-5 in 9.2 overs.

The pressure continued to mount as wickets kept tumbling, with Sikandar Raza becoming the next batter to fall. He scored 14 off 13 deliveries, including two fours, before being dismissed by Bracewell, who claimed his third wicket.

Sufiyan Muqeem struck again to remove Shaheen Afridi for five off seven deliveries, leaving Qalandars struggling at 67-7 in 11.4 overs.

Lahore’s woes deepened as Nahid Rana returned to claim his second wicket, dismissing Usama Mir for just one, as the collapse continued.

Qalandars were nine down when Sufiyan struck again, dismissing Ubaid Shah for four off six deliveries, including one boundary, while Wellalage was the final batter to fall, removed by Aamer Jamal after scoring 20.

Michael Bracewell and Sufiyan Muqeem proved decisive with the ball, taking three wickets each. Nahid Rana picked up two wickets, while Shoriful Islam and Aamer Jamal contributed one wicket apiece.

Batting first, Zalmi made a confident start as openers Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam set the tone with positive stroke play.

Haris provided early momentum before Shaheen Afridi made the breakthrough in the first delivery of his second over, dismissing him for 18 off 10 balls, an innings featuring two fours and a six.

Babar then combined with Kusal Mendis to rebuild the innings, with the pair stitching together a composed and impactful partnership. Their stand took Zalmi past the 50-run mark with ease and steadily shifted momentum in their favour.

Mendis was in superb touch, taking control of the Qalandars’ attack and bringing up a successive PSL 11 half-century. At the other end, Babar anchored the innings with maturity, guiding the partnership beyond the 100-run milestone.

The duo’s stand of 109 runs showcased control, timing and composure under pressure.

The partnership was eventually broken when Usama Mir removed Babar for 43 off 40 deliveries, including three fours and a six, leaving Zalmi at 127-2 in 15.2 overs.

Michael Bracewell then added valuable runs to push the total past 150, but Shaheen Afridi struck again to dismiss Mendis for a brilliant 74 off 48 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes.

Ubaid Shah further dented Zalmi’s progress by removing Abdul Samad for two, reducing them to 153-4 in 17.3 overs.

Late blows followed as Mustafizur Rahman accounted for Bracewell, who made a quickfire 21 off 10 balls with one four and two sixes. Shaheen Afridi then returned in the final over to claim his third wicket, dismissing young Farhan Yousaf for two.

Zalmi’s innings closed with Iftikhar Ahmed unbeaten on seven and Sufiyan Muqeem on one, as they finished on 173-7 after 20 overs.

In response, Zalmi skipper Shaheen Afridi led from the front with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs. Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets, while Ubaid Shah and Usama Mir chipped in with one wicket each.