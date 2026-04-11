Victor Wembanyama’s masterclass seals award eligibility milestone in San Antonio Spurs victory

An undated picture of Victor Wembanyama. — Instagram/ wemby

Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Dallas Mavericks 139–120 on Friday night, securing his eligibility for postseason awards by reaching the 65-game requirement.

The French star contributed 13 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 26 minutes, marking his fifth game this season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds.

That achievement ties him with Hall of Famer David Robinson for the most such outings in a single season in Spurs history.

Wembanyama recently returned from a one-game absence after sustaining a bruised rib against Philadelphia earlier in the week.

Despite visible discomfort, he remained effective, especially in a dominant first quarter, scoring 16 points on efficient shooting with five rebounds and a block.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson praised Wembanyama’s resilience, noting he would likely feel the effects of the injury afterwards but still delivered a strong performance.

After the game, Wembanyama said he managed the rib issue carefully while competing at a high level. He added that, although it caused occasional pain, it did not significantly limit his impact.

The 22-year-old also reflected on the NBA’s 65-game rule for award eligibility, calling it a “box checked” but questioning the fairness of such strict thresholds.

He suggested that total minutes played might better measure contribution than games played alone, noting that fewer games with significant minutes could outweigh more appearances with limited playing time.

Wembanyama concluded that while he understood the intention behind the rule, he believed the debate over eligibility criteria would continue in future seasons.