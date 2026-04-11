Brandon Adams withdraws after hospitalisation ahead of Las Vegas bout

An undated picture of The Ring’s No. 8 junior middleweight Brandon Adams and Caoimhin Agyarko. — Instagram/ cannonnation

The Ring’s No. 8 junior middleweight, Brandon Adams, has withdrawn from Saturday’s Las Vegas bout against Caoimhin Agyarko.

He collapsed ahead of Friday’s weigh-in.

He reportedly suffered chest pain at his hotel before being rushed to the hospital, where he remains under evaluation.

The DMG Boxing “Night of Champions” event at The Cosmopolitan will still go ahead.

Manager Mark Habibi told The Ring that Adams showed distress before the collapse:

"He’s absolutely crushed for not being able to participate in this fight. He gave everything he had in this camp and was looking forward to being at the doorstep of a world title opportunity.

“His heart goes out to his opponent Agyarko who traveled overseas to compete and is looking forward to making this fight happen immediately following his recovery.”

Despite the withdrawal, Agyarko reacted on social media.

"Absolutely heartbroken to announce my fight tomorrow night is off," Agyarko said on social media.

"Firstly, I hope Brandon Adams is okay and makes a speedy recovery. Secondly, my dreams have been shattered. I put my heart and soul into this camp and fight. I trained extremely hard. I was in the best shape of my life; 14 hard weeks being away from my family, girlfriend and friends, thousands of dollars spent.

“And now I don’t get to have my American dream fight. I don’t get paid and I don’t know what happens next. But what I do know is that I will be world champion one day.

“My mind is bulletproof. I’ve had setbacks many times and I will not let this stop me from chasing my dreams ... I’m hurting right now, but I’ll be back in the ring soon and I will be world champion."

Las Vegas clinicians are currently conducting further assessments, and they will provide medical updates on Adams once they complete the evaluations.