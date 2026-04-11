Parvez Hossain Emon ruled out of PSL 11 due to injury

Parvez Hossain Emon walks off the field after a collision with teammate Asif Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 3, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars batter Parvez Hossain Emon has been officially ruled out of the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.

In a statement released by the franchise team, it is stated that Emon is out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury sustained in a collision with Asif Afridi during their recent PSL match against Multan Sultans in the Lahore leg on April 3.

😓 Parvez Hossain Emon has been ruled out of the HBL PSL 11 due to the injury he sustained on the field during the match against Sultans.



Wishing our Qalandar a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/2uh7FyZiFG — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) April 11, 2026

The Bangladeshi batter will depart for his homeland tonight after the commencement of Saturday's opening match of the double-header against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium.

The young wicketkeeper batter has represented Qalandars in three PSL 11 matches and scored 71 runs at a fiery strike rate of 161.36, which also includes his fiery knock of a 19-ball 45-run innings which included two fours and five sixes.

It is pertinent to mention that the 23-year-old has represented Bangladesh in 30 T20I matches and scored 607 runs at a decent strike rate of 130.25, which includes three fifties and one century.

For the unversed, the three-time champions currently sit at the sixth place in the PSL 11 points table, having so far played four games and winning two and suffered defeat in two games, with two points and a net run-rate of -0.051.

A win for them would take them to the fourth spot above Karachi Kings, who currently hold the position, with Qalandars having a better net run-rate compared to the Kings.