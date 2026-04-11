Ashwin weighs in on Mitchell’s confusion over Usman Tariq's bowling action

Ravichandran Ashwin of India bowls during an India Test squad training session at the WACA Ground on November 13, 2024 in Perth, Australia. — AFP

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has offered his take on the recent controversy that arose during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 match between Quetta Gladiators and RawalPindiz, played on Friday at the National Bank Stadium.

Ashwin took to social media platform 'X' to join the ongoing debate surrounding the confusion caused by Usman Tariq’s unconventional bowling action. He acknowledged both sides of the argument before delivering his analytical verdict.

"Mitchell is right, so is Tariq. The timing of the pause should be timed to see if he delays it ball to ball," Ashwin wrote.





The incident unfolded during the ninth over of the Gladiators' opponents' chase, with Tariq at the bowling crease.

His action, which features a distinct brief pause within his delivery stride, left New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell visibly perplexed while attempting to read him.

On two separate occasions during the same over, Mitchell stepped away from the crease, clearly struggling to adapt to the spinner’s unusual rhythm. The umpire was forced to step in and speak with the batter to help clarify the situation.

Speaking during the PSL’s Pitch Side segment, Tariq shed light on the exchange, explaining how the conversation with the Rawalpindi batter unfolded.

“When Daryl Mitchell stepped back, I asked him what happened. He said, ‘You were taking a pause.’ I replied that I could take a pause a second time, a third time, and even a fourth time. Then it was clarified to him that he cannot do that; Usman’s action is within the laws,” Tariq said.