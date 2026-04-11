Great Britain seal Billie Jean King Cup finals spot with win over Australia

An undated picture of Great Britain tennis players. — Instagram/ jodie_burrage

Great Britain has booked their place in September’s Billie Jean King Cup finals after completing a commanding 3–0 qualifying victory over Australia in Melbourne.

The decisive point came in the doubles rubber, where Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage produced a composed straight-sets win over Australia’s Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez, triumphing 6–3, 6–4 on the hard courts to seal the tie.

The British pair, playing together for the first time, overcame an early setback after being broken in their opening service game and falling 3–1 behind.

However, they responded impressively, reeling off five consecutive games to take control of the opening set.

The second set proved tense and unpredictable, with momentum swinging frequently as both sides struggled on serve.

Four straight breaks left the score level at 3–3 before Great Britain struck decisively in the ninth game. Burrage then held her nerve under pressure to close out the match and confirm qualification.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the tie, Britain had set the tone by winning both singles rubbers on Friday.

Seventeen-year-old debutant Mika Stojsavljevic delivered a standout performance to defeat Australia’s Talia Gibson, while Dart fought back from a set down to overcome Kimberly Birrell.

Despite being considered underdogs due to the absence of several top-100 players, including Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, Great Britain showed resilience and depth throughout the tie.

The victory marks their third consecutive appearance in the finals, continuing an impressive run on the international stage.