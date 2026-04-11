Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (first from right) flips the coin as Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi (centre) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Dunith Wellalage, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Mustafizur Rehman and Ubaid Shah.

Head-to-head

Historically, both sides have locked horns 21 times in PSL history, with Zalmi holding a slight edge in the rivalry over Qalandars, leading the head-to-head record 11–9, while one match produced no result.

Matches played: 21

Peshawar Zalmi won: 11

Lahore Qalandars won: 9

Form Guide

Qalandars will be eyeing a crucial win against their opponents to boost their net run-rate and strengthen their push for a top-four finish, having recorded two wins and two defeats from four matches so far.

Meanwhile, Zalmi will look to carry forward their winning momentum, having previously dominated with both bat and ball, and will aim for another two points to finish Saturday at the top of the table.