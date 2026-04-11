Bangladesh announce squad for first two New Zealand ODIs

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (2R) reacts after the dismissal of Pakistan's Salman Agha during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 15, 2026. - AFP

Bangladesh’s new selection panel, led by Habibul Bashar, has announced an unchanged 15-man squad for the first two ODIs against New Zealand, retaining the same group that secured a 2-1 home series win over Pakistan last month.

The opening two matches will be played in Dhaka on April 17 and 20, while the third ODI is scheduled for April 23 in Chattogram.

As previously confirmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to captain the side.

Despite the team coming off a series win, questions persist over the form of Saif Hassan and Afif Hossain. Across three innings against Pakistan, they averaged 17.33 and 19.00 respectively.

In a departure from the recent policy of rotating their fast bowlers, the selectors have retained an unchanged pace attack comprising Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Five members of the ODI squad – Nahid, Mustafizur, Shoriful, Rishad Hossain and Tanzid Hasan – are currently competing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. They are due to join the rest of the squad on April 12.

Only Mustafizur is expected to return to the PSL after the ODI series concludes on April 23. Following the ODIs, the two sides will play a three-match Twenty20 International series.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series against New Zealand:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.