CA chief Kevin Roberts resigns following leadership criticism

Cricket Australia Chief Kevin Roberts. Photo: File

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has officially resigned following months of criticism over mishandling the coronavirus shutdown and will be replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, who is the chief executive of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, Reuters reported.

CA chairman Earl Eddings on Tuesday confirmed Roberts' replacement and said that the board would begin the search for a long-term member.

Roberts’ departure, according to Eddings, was a mutual decision as the board has been looking to adopt a "new leadership style" which involved strong communication skills.

“Kevin and I and the board have worked out over the last three-four months that things do need to change,” Eddings told reporters in a video call. “Kevin tendered his resignation and we agreed. Now we move on.”

Roberts was appointed in October 2018, replacing James Sutherland who quit after 17 years at the helm following a damaging ball-tampering scandal involving then-national skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft.

The pressure has reportedly been building on him since he shocked staff in April by informing them that the vast majority would be layed off until at least mid-year due to COVID-19´s impact on the game.

Morale is said to be low with a major round of redundancies imminent.

Further cost-cutting is expected, which has left some state cricket chiefs unimpressed given the coronavirus pandemic hit the sport in its off-season.

