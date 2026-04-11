PSL 11: Glenn Maxwell joins Hyderabad Kingsmen after arriving in Karachi

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has landed in Karachi and has joined the Hyderabad Kignsmen squad for the Pakistan SUper League (PSL) 11 on April 11, 2026. - X/@HHKingsmen

KARACHI – Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has arrived in Pakistan and joined the Hyderabad Kingsmen squad ahead of the team’s crucial fixture in Saturday’s double-header.

The team is set to face Karachi Kings in the second match of the day at the National Bank Stadium.

The Kingsmen confirmed Maxwell’s arrival on their official social media channels, posting a photograph of the cricketer in his hotel room with the caption: “The most important delegation has arrived in Pakistan.”

The right-handed batter has been one of Australia’s most dominant performers in T20 international cricket.

In 129 matches, he has scored 2,897 runs at a strike rate of 158.42, including 12 half-centuries and five centuries, with a highest score of 145 not out. He has also claimed 49 wickets with his off-spin.

Maxwell brings a wealth of franchise experience, having featured in competitions such as the Big Bash League (BBL), Indian Premier League (IPL), The Hundred and the Vitality Blast.

Across 502 T20 matches, he has amassed 10,986 runs at a strike rate of 154.16, registering 58 fifties and eight centuries, while also taking 196 wickets.

He is set to make his PSL debut this season and is expected to add significant firepower and experience to the Kingsmen’s line-up.

It is pertinent to mention that the Marnus Labuschagne-led Kingsmen have endured a difficult campaign so far, remaining winless after four matches. They have lost all four games, collecting zero points and holding a negative net run rate of -1.558.

They currently sit seventh in the PSL 11 points table, above only Rawalpindi, who are placed eighth after five matches, having also lost all their games with a net run rate of -1.864.