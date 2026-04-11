Jahandad Khan fined for breaching PSL Code of Conduct

Quetta Gladiators pacer Jahandad Khan in action during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Rawalpindi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 10, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Jahandad Khan has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the Pakistan Super League Code of Conduct during his side’s fixture against RawalPindiz on Friday night at the National Bank Stadium.

Jahandad was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal during a match”.

The all-rounder admitted the offence levelled by on-field umpires Sharafuddoula and Imran Jawed, and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama.

The incident occurred on the second delivery of the 18th over of the second innings when Jahandad bowled a slower bouncer. Saad Masood attempted an upper cut towards the boundary but instead picked out a fielder, resulting in his dismissal.

Following the wicket, Jahandad made a subtle gesture by placing a finger on his lips while signalling the batter to leave the field with his other hand.

The two players briefly exchanged words, though the situation did not escalate, with Jahandad quickly joining his teammates in celebrating the breakthrough.

Speaking to the media after the match, the left-arm bowler dismissed any suggestion of ill intent, insisting his actions had been misunderstood.

“No, it’s nothing like that. He’s a very good friend of mine. I think you only saw the sign — you didn’t see the context of the play. He’s a good friend of mine. It was just in the heat of the moment,” he said.