West Ham United thrash Wolverhampton Wanderers to climb out of relegation zone

West Ham United's Konstantinos Mavropanos celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Axel Disasi against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League on April 10, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: West Ham United delivered a dominant performance, defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in the Premier League here at London Stadium on Friday.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Valentín Castellanos each scored twice in this important victory.

This win lifts West Ham out of the relegation zone and into 17th place, above Tottenham Hotspur, with 32 points. Wolves stay at the bottom with 17 points.

Although Wolves started well, West Ham scored just before half-time. Mavropanos headed in Jarrod Bowen’s cross in the 42nd minute to give the hosts the lead.

Early in the second half, Wolves threatened when Angel Gomes hit the post from a free-kick.

However, West Ham soon regained control. Bowen also hit the woodwork before Castellanos finished decisively in the 66th minute, capitalising on a defensive error.

Just two minutes later, Castellanos scored again, securing the result for West Ham.

With little resistance from Wolves, Mavropanos volleyed in during the 83rd minute, sealing both the win and West Ham’s fifth league clean sheet of the season.

Praising the team’s effort and determination after the match, Mavropanos noted that West Ham’s recent hard work is paying off.

"It's a great result," Mavropanos said.

"We've been working so hard. This kind of game with this atmosphere, exactly what we need for the rest of he season," he added before giving a bullish assessment of his side's chances of staying up.

The Greek defender expressed confidence that West Ham can maintain their Premier League status as the season draws to a close.

"When we scored the first goal we felt more comfortable with the ball and (we) showed that in the second half. In the last couple of months, we've been working hard - we have to give our all, we will make it," said the Greek international.