Usman Tariq reveals chat with Daryl Mitchell over bowling action confusion

The left panel shows Rawalpindi batter Daryl Mitchell moving away after failing to read Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq’s delivery, while the right panel shows the umpire speaking with Mitchell after his second movement due to confusion over Tariq’s action. — Screengrab/Livestream

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq has disclosed details of his conversation with Daryl Mitchell after a moment of confusion regarding his bowling action during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Speaking during the PSL special Pitch Side segment, Tariq shed light on the exchange, explaining how the incident unfolded between him and the RawalPindiz batter.

“When Daryl Mitchell stepped back, I asked him what happened. He said, ‘You were taking a pause.’ I replied that I could take a pause a second time, a third time, and even a fourth time. Then it was clarified to him that he cannot do that; Usman’s action is within the laws,” Tariq said.

The incident took place during the ninth over of the Gladiators’ opponents’ chase, when Tariq was operating with the ball.

Due to his bowling action, which involves a brief pause in his delivery stride, Mitchell appeared unsure while attempting to read him.

On two occasions during the over, Mitchell stepped away from the crease, visibly struggling to adjust to the spinner’s unusual rhythm. The confusion prompted the umpire to intervene and speak to the batter, helping to clarify the situation.

Tariq has recently been in the spotlight over his bowling action, including during a previous encounter involving Australia’s batting all-rounder Cameron Green, who appeared frustrated during a T20I earlier this year.

That incident occurred during the penultimate delivery of the 11th over in the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia in February, when Green played a full delivery outside off stump and was caught at point by Shadab Khan.

On his way back to the pavilion, Green, who top-scored for Australia with 35 off 20 balls, gestured a ‘throwing’ motion towards the dugout, appearing to question Tariq’s action.

Tariq, who made his T20I debut in November last year, has faced similar scrutiny while playing for Desert Vipers in last year’s ILT20, when MI Emirates' Tom Banton appeared to suggest his delivery was 'thrown' during their qualifier play-off.

"There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten fully," Tariq explained, addressing the criticism.

"As history shows, whenever spinners are accused of chucking, they go for lab tests, modify their action, and work on the correct degree of flexion. That sometimes confuses spectators. I have undergone two official tests in Pakistan, and my action was cleared. Unlike others, I didn't have to change anything. I am confident because I know I am not throwing."

Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action twice in his career but was cleared both times. Last year, he was given the go-ahead by an ICC-accredited biomechanics lab after bowling 24 deliveries.