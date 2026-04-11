Renowned PSL commentator gives verdict on Jahandad Khan’s send-off to Saad Masood

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Jahandad Khan stares at RawalPindiz batter Saad Masood after taking his wicket during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 11, 2026. - PSL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer turned renowned commentator has criticised Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Jahandad Khan for his send-off to RawalPindiz batter Saad Masood during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Raja did not hold back in his assessment, stating that Jahandad should have shown better sportsmanship after taking the wicket and questioning the need for the aggressive send-off.

“He will be fined. You’ve already got him out, so what was the need for that? You took the wicket, you’re the boss — end of story,” Raja said.

The incident occurred on the second delivery of the 18th over in the second innings when Jahandad bowled a slower bouncer. Saad Masood attempted an upper cut towards the boundary but only managed to find a fielder, resulting in his dismissal.

After taking the wicket, Jahandad remained composed but made a subtle gesture, placing a finger on his lips while signalling the batter to walk off the field with his other hand.

The two players briefly exchanged words, although the situation did not escalate further, with Jahandad soon joining his teammates in celebration.

Speaking after the match, the left-arm bowler dismissed any suggestion of ill intent, insisting his actions had been misunderstood.

“No, it’s nothing like that. He’s a very good friend of mine. I think you only saw the sign — you didn’t see any bowling or batting. He’s a very good friend of mine. It was just in the heat of the moment,” Jahandad said.

He was also asked about remarks made by the 1992 World Cup-winning cricketer, who suggested that disciplinary action might be taken over the gesture and questioned his conduct on the field.

“No, no. I just did that. It’s nothing like that. He’s a very good friend of mine. I play all my cricket with him. It’s nothing like that,” he added.